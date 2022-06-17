Baptista to lead watercolor portrait workshop at Noyes

The Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will host a workshop on interpreting and finishing watercolor portraits Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Led by Noyes artist Telagio Baptista, attendees will learn to paint realistic to impressionistic portraits using wet on moist painting techniques.

Bring your own materials and learn new techniques. Baptista recommends round brushes (#10, #8, #6, #2 or #1), watercolor paper (140-300 lb. cold press) and several photos to choose from (black-and-white to full color). OfficeMax can provide prints from your cellphone. Ask for one full color on gloss text (8 ½ X 11 inches) and one black-and-white on lightweight bond paper. You’ll use the black-and-white to transfer to your watercolor paper.

Additionally, bring artist tape, pencil (6H), kneaded eraser, mounting board, Sally’s artists’ graphic transfer paper, a water container, paper towels, drinks and snacks.

To sign up, call the gallery at 402-475-1061; the fee is $60. Space is limited.

After the class, attendees are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

