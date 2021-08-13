Bansal addresses change and relationships in Rotary South presentation

The new year for Lincoln South Rotary Club began on July 9 with speaker Preeta Bansal presenting "From the Supreme Court to the White House to a Light House: Demystifying Power."
The Lincoln native’s career (she’s now a Lincoln resident again) includes clerking for a Supreme Court Justice, serving as general counsel and senior policy adviser in the White House, and as solicitor general for the State of New York.
One of her friends is Julio, whose experience with a young boy trying to rob him demonstrated the power of being able to turn a life around. Julio listened to the boy and treated him with respect.
Bansal said she thought of Julio often as she experienced her time in halls of power. She wondered what it takes to be totally present and to have Julio’s type of power.
Throughout her experiences, Bansal has worked with all types of organizations, at all levels. The one thing that she believes is constant is that change comes from within. Change happens from small to large. She believes that change in our country will come from within -- from the heart -- in the Heartland.
She became interested in persuasion – “Let's not beat people up, let's persuade them.” She talked about how our relationships have changed. At one time, we may be one person talking to another. That changed to 50 talking to 50, and then a seemingly unlimited reach through social media.
Bansal also addressed the level of our ties with those people. Where we have strong ties, we are within a smaller network that we hope to develop, and it requires an investment of time. We have weak ties with those in larger networks, mostly sharing information. These ties define the strength of our social bonds.
Then she referred back to Julio, who formed a strong social bond in a one-to-one connection.
DeEtta Vrana is president of Lincoln South Rotary for 2021-2022. The club has about 50 members and meets each Friday at noon at the Venue Restaurant’s Nebraska meeting room. For more information, visit lincolnsouthrotary.org.