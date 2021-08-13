Bansal addresses change and relationships in Rotary South presentation

The new year for Lincoln South Rotary Club began on July 9 with speaker Preeta Bansal presenting "From the Supreme Court to the White House to a Light House: Demystifying Power."

The Lincoln native’s career (she’s now a Lincoln resident again) includes clerking for a Supreme Court Justice, serving as general counsel and senior policy adviser in the White House, and as solicitor general for the State of New York.

One of her friends is Julio, whose experience with a young boy trying to rob him demonstrated the power of being able to turn a life around. Julio listened to the boy and treated him with respect.

Bansal said she thought of Julio often as she experienced her time in halls of power. She wondered what it takes to be totally present and to have Julio’s type of power.

Throughout her experiences, Bansal has worked with all types of organizations, at all levels. The one thing that she believes is constant is that change comes from within. Change happens from small to large. She believes that change in our country will come from within -- from the heart -- in the Heartland.