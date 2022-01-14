Baltenspergers win neighborhood ‘Snowperson’ contest

In the spring, summer and fall, it’s easy to keep in touch with your neighbors. You’ll be outside doing chores, yardwork, just enjoying the weather, maybe taking a walk and connecting with one another. But, come winter, neighborliness is often limited to driveway snow blowing/shoveling and happenstance meetings while getting the mail.

With the first measurable snowfall in 2022, a few snow creatures appeared on a few lawns in my neighborhood. So, on a lark, I snapped photos and sent an email to people on my street and asked them to vote on the best snow person. It was a way to keep in touch with my neighbors. We’ve all gotten to know each other because we just happen to live in the “2020 Nicest Place in Nebraska” according to Readers Digest.

It was darned cold, and we only had about two inches of snow. Roman Armstrong rolled snow in his yard into a large snowball and declared it a snow chair. The Baltensperger girls used a snowman kit from their grandparents and created their entry. The Larsens’ 3½-year-old granddaughter made one all by herself (except Sheryl stuck in the carrot nose). The Staritas actually have a flamingo in their yard, which was entered in the contest. Oh, and we made fun of a pile of trash outside the Rodells’ house, calling it “Rodells’ Revenge.”