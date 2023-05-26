Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Take a trip to the Alps this June without ever leaving town! “Back to the Bohemian Alps” will be on exhibit June 1 through July 1 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St.

These large-scale color landscape photographs, which Michael Farrell took in parts of Butler, Saunders and Lancaster Counties, will be featured at a First Friday reception June 2 from 5-8 p.m.

The Bohemian Alps is a region of gently rolling loess hills that sits like an overturned shallow basket on the table of eastern Nebraska. The hills extend between the Platte River to the north and Lincoln’s salt flats to the south, David City to the west and Wahoo to the east.

A visitor driving the gravel roads will notice the many Czech names on the mailboxes and on the gravestones in the small community cemeteries. Many Bohemian Alps farming families still live on places originally settled by their Czech or Moravian immigrant forebears in the 1870s and 1880s.

The WallSpace-LNK show will feature favorite images from a 2019 exhibition at the Great Plains Art Museum as well as some images not previously seen.

A second edition of the sold-out illustrated companion book with an original essay by Farrell will be available, as will be prints from the show. WallSpace-LNK hours are Thursday-Saturday, noon -5 p.m. or by appointment (text 402-429-3684). For more information, see wallspace-lnk.com or Facebook.