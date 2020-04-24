Babe Ruth League hopes to play an abbreviated season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Babe Ruth Baseball League officials still plan to play ball in Lincoln this summer, although tentative plans call for an abbreviated season with each team playing 20 to 24 games, spokesman Jim Hansen said Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic has cast a cloud over the start of the season, but Hansen said the league is working with the City of Lincoln and its Parks and Recreation Department on contingency plans to salvage roughly two-thirds of the season.

In a virtual meeting with coaches April 14, Hansen told the team leaders that “we still hope to play,” and that several contingency plans are in place, depending on if, and when, the league gets the green light to proceed.

“If at all possible, we are determined to bring baseball back for the 2020 season,” said Hansen.

The Babe Ruth Baseball League offers a Babe Ruth Division for youth in grades 3-5 and a Cal Ripken Division for grades 6-8.

Hopeful of early June

“Hopefully, we’ll begin as close to June 1 as possible. … Games have got to start no later than the third Monday of June,” Hansen said.

Equipment has been ordered for the upcoming season, and fields have been reserved at Sawyer-Snell Park and Densmore Park.