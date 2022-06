The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by B & the Boppers at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

This trio plays familiar songs by artists such as Diana Krall and Norah Jones along with favorite classic jazz standards.

The band features Andy Hall on bass, Bev Jester on lead vocals and Jim Williamson on keyboards.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.

