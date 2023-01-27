‘Awake, My Soul’ exhibition opens Friday at WallSpace-LNK

Do you desire to be awake? Truly awake – tasting and seeing like you never have before? Free from the darkness that has always loomed? Warmed by the light that brings new life? WallSpace-LNK has good news and invites everyone to come and see.

The exhibition “Awake, My Soul” is a series of photographs captured by Lexi Fields, Emily Frenzen and Megan Wilberger. It will be on display at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th, from Feb. 2-25. A First Friday opening reception is planned from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 3. Other hours for viewing or sales are Thursday-Saturday, from noon-5 p.m.

These emerging artists have only known each other for two to three years, yet their friendship has grown deeper through a common love of photography and the truth that changed their lives forever.

“When brainstorming what we wanted this exhibit to be about, we came across a common thread that hit a strong chord in all of our hearts – being truly awake,” said Wilberger. “The awakened sense comes with walking with Jesus through grief, joy, love, pain, wonder, surrender and truth. Lexi mentioned a verse in Ephesians that we all were moved by and knew that this is what the display should be about.”

This collection is full of diverse photos from the walks of these three individuals, each accompanied by stories and words expressed from their hearts. The exhibit is inspired by Ephesians 5:14, “Awake, O sleeper, and arise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.” Each photo is hand-selected through prayer, intended to show the light they have found in a dark world. They hope this gallery transforms perspectives for how we can live as a new humanity unified in love, light and truth.

“We don’t know where you are at right now in your life, but we do know that there is a call on your life and we want you to find it,” said Wilberger. “We hope this gallery moves your heart and allows you to experience the light that can never go out.”

The call is simple: “Awake, O sleeper!”

This call is not of their own but a call from someone who wants to wake up our sleepy world. A call to step out of the darkness that surrounds us and step into the light that brings new life.

For more information, visit wallspace-lnk.com