Aviation Art Contest open to ages 6-17

The sense of liberty that pilots and skydivers feel when flying through the skies often comes hand-in-hand with a deep appreciation of the blue and green planet below. Aviation has always been at the forefront of technology, and over the generations, those involved in aeronautics have felt an ever-increasing pressure to protect our planet.

The 2023 Aviation Art Contest asks youth artists to let their imaginations fly and explore ways that air sports can interact harmoniously with our environment. How can air sports help inspire others to protect our earth? How can technology and greener fuels be used to power aircraft? How could aviation be involved in reducing, reusing and recycling?

Youth ages 6-17 are encouraged to create a poster that represents their thoughts about this year’s theme: “Air Sports and the Environment.”

For more details and/or an entry brochure, contact David Morris at the NDOT – Division of Aeronautics, david.morris@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-2371. Or, download the entry brochure at https://nasao.org/page/international-aviation-art-contest. All entries must be postmarked no later than Jan. 10.