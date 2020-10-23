Autumn Adventures at Nature Center Nov. 2-3

The Pioneers Park Nature Center will offer an Autumn Adventures day camp for all ages Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 2-3, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Hike, explore and find adventure at the Nature Center. Campers will be outside the majority of each day and will need to bring a sack lunch, water bottle and an extra change of clothes and shoes daily.

Nature day camps are designed to inspire curiosity and build understanding of others and their surroundings through the guidance of caring staff, featuring the outdoors and natural wonder.

The Nature Center will follow current directed health measures and precautions including taking temperatures of participants before programs and requiring face masks when indoors and when 6-foot distancing is not possible.

For details and to register, go to https://app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?loc=PPNC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0