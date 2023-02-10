Author Dr. Marques L.A. Garrett, assistant professor of music in choral activities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will present “Black Composers in Choral Music” Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m.-noon at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Garrett will talk about his journey of rediscovery and unearthing treasured works from composers like Edward Margetson, Charles Coleman and Ulysses Kay, and reintroducing them to choral music musicians around the world through his latest project, “The Oxford Book of Choral Music by Black Composers.” He’ll talk about how this work informs his teaching, conducting and faith.