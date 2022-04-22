Author seeks your Lincoln memories for book

Lincoln author Mary Jane Nielsen-Ringsmuth, author of five books and collaborator on two others, is seeking memories of Lincoln for her new book "YesterYear ... Once More, Memories of Life in Lincoln, Nebraska."

"It has been 12 years since I have done a book, and I am ready to launch out on another one this year," Nielsen-Ringsmuth said.

She is collaborating with her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Russ Vogel, and her husband, Peter Ringsmuth, to produce the book.

"We are looking for memories from holidays, restaurants, health care and hospitals, kid memories -- as well as the general memories of Life in Lincoln," Nielsen-Ringsmuth said. "Really, whatever memories people want to share about our fine city."

A "Then and Now" section in the book will include photos and memories of how things were done "back then" as compared to today, she said.

"We will also have bunches of recipes from Lincoln restaurants," she added. "Bottom line, it will be chock full of memories, memorabilia, photos, recipes and more."

Nielsen-Ringsmuth said the co-authors purchased and own the Edholm & Blomgren photo collection, negatives and all, and the book will be filled with photos of days gone by in Lincoln.

"We also welcome to hear if people have a great piece of memorabilia from Lincoln businesses, events, restaurants, etc., that we could photograph and put into the book," she added. "We would give them credit for it, of course."

Her other books, which she penned as Mary Jane Nielsen, include:

"A Street Named O" (published in 2007);

"Life in Lincoln ... As We Remember It" (2008);

"Lincoln Looks Back" (2009);

"When I Was a Kid" (2009); and

"Game Day Memories" (2010).

She has also collaborated with the Lincoln Woman's Club to produce the publications "From Soup to Nuts - Recipes We'll Always Remember - from Places We'll Never Forget (2006), and "From Soup to Nuts" (2016). She also had a hand in producing the deck of cards with historic photos of Lincoln in 2014.

The goal is to publish the new book by November, so the sooner Nielsen-Ringsmuth receives your Lincoln memories, the better. Email your Lincoln memories to her at mjringsmuth@gmail.com or mail them to: Mary Jane Nielsen-Ringsmuth, 7601 San Mateo Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516.

