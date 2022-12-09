Aumueller: Drawn by opportunity, staying for synergy

Perhaps you’ve heard of Christopher Aumueller. He was one of the top tennis players in recent Husker sports history. He’s started an athlete storytelling and branding company here in Lincoln.

Even if you haven’t heard of him, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln about 10 years ago. I think you’ll enjoy his story. Why? Because this young man moved here from Germany and has stayed for a number of interesting reasons. Let me tell you about this “stayer.”

Tennis coaches in Germany noticed him. He was only 5 years old but already a whiz at tennis. Over the years, he developed his skills and eventually won nearly 100 trophies. “They’re still at home in Germany, awards and recognition from those early years of playing,” Aumueller noted. “My dad’s especially proud of them and has them displayed.”

As it happens, in 2008 a Husker coach noticed Aumueller as he played in a high school tournament in Bayreuth, Germany. He contacted him and offered a scholarship to UNL. After several other similar offers were made, Aumueller decided that maybe there was an opportunity he should explore. As it happened, he had a friend at UNL, and it was that relationship that helped seal the deal to come to Nebraska.

“I had no idea where Nebraska was, and when I looked it up I realized it was in the middle of the United States, as far as you could get from any oceans,” noted Aumueller. “But the idea of a degree from the United States appealed to me, so in August of 2008 I got on a plane and headed to Nebraska.”

It's important to note here that Aumueller had not been to Lincoln on a recruiting trip, that he was fresh out of high school, and this was the first time he’d ever traveled abroad … Oh, and he came by himself. A pat on the back goes to Larry McDermott, the UNL tennis coach at the time. He met Aumueller at the airport, helped him get acclimated to the campus and even assisted as he settled into an apartment in Lincoln.

“It was a challenge to let my parents know I had arrived and what was going on,” Aumueller noted. “I couldn’t text or call, but was finally able to send an email.”

Based on what Aumueller shared when we talked, it was a combination of Husker hospitality and that friend from Germany that helped him in those early days.

“My apartment was unfurnished,” he said. “And, I didn’t even know how to operate a washer and dryer. Clothes and detergent rotating in the dryer for nearly 40 minutes don’t add up to anything pleasant.”

But as he stuck it out and enjoyed a number of record years playing for UNL, Aumueller became a stayer – one of those who stay in Lincoln because of the warmth of the people they meet.

After receiving BA and MBA degrees from UNL, Aumueller launched a company called FanWord.

“One of the things that I realized as an athlete is that people don’t often look at those in the world of athletics beyond their performance on the court or field,” he pointed out. “FanWord gives students and athletes an opportunity to share their personal story. In the five years we’ve been around, FanWord has worked with students in 40 schools scattered across the United States.” Incidentally, Nebraska Wesleyan University was FanWord’s first contract.

So, what enticed him to stay in Lincoln, away from his family in Germany, for some 15 years?

“For me, and I know this may sound cheesy, the most important thing is the people,” he said. “I really thrive on people and community, and Lincoln is loaded with people who care about you and want to see you succeed.”

Aumueller is friends with a number of others involved in sports-related startups in Lincoln. “Blake Lawrence and Adi Knualic are good friends,” Aumueller pointed out. “Their company, Opendorse, is also in the business of working with athletes, and the synergy our companies have is very positive.”

Aumueller also emphasized the strong support he has enjoyed among the startup community.

“When I talk with entrepreneurs in other communities, they don’t have the positive support that I have here,” he said. “Whenever I have a question, am facing a problem or just need a bit of encouragement, the people in the Lincoln startup community are there for me.”

During our conversation, Aumueller mentioned a number of people in Lincoln’s startup community including Sam Nelson, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at UNL; Brian Ardinger with Nelnet and producer of an annual startup conference; Christina Oldfather, formerly with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development; as well as Lawrence and Kunalic at Opendorse. They all serve as examples of Lincoln’s people who care for those involved in starting something new and interesting.

On the personal side, Aumueller has often made trips back to Germany to visit family, but because of his mother’s health, his parents haven’t been able to visit Lincoln. He commented that there’s plenty to do in Lincoln, adding that no matter what you’re interested in, you’ll find you can do it here.

Oh, and there’s that young lady from Iowa whom he met at a Husker football game, boldly wearing an Iowa sweater in a Husker bar in the Haymarket. Chris and Amanda have been together for nearly five years now.

“I think Lincoln has become a sports tech hub,” Aumueller said. “We have Hudl, Opendorse, FanWord and others. The synergy we have in this community is incredible and gives me a number of reasons for staying.”

There are natives, there are people who provide leadership in a variety of ways, and there are those who leave and return whom I call “boomerangers.” Add to that list those who come here from afar and stay. They make up the people of Lincoln, those who make this a warm and welcoming community. Over the years I’ve written about Nebraska natives, about those who lead, and a number who have boomeranged back.

This story is the first in a new category I’m calling “Stayers” – stories about those who find their way to Lincoln and like it so much they decide to stay. My wife and I are among the stayers. We came here from Indiana 43 years ago and now happily call Lincoln home.