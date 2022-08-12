Google Photos does this fun little thing where random pictures from the past appear on my screen each morning. The pictures do not seem to have any rhyme or reason or connections to each other. It is such fun (usually) to have these random blasts from the past greet me each day.

How quickly we forget. How quickly things change.

Things, and people. Especially the people.

My, the grands grew up quickly. My, I have changed quickly. Apparently, a lot can change in just five years, never mind 10.

We have lived in our new home eight years now. Atrophy is apparent. Carpet wearing, concrete chipping, paint fading, and a little remodel has already happened.

I’ve been showing homes from brand spanking new to country club old recently. The ones of particular note are the ones in between. It quickly becomes apparent which homes have been seen and cared for, and which have not. The expression “Pay for it now, or pay for it later” starts to resonate.

Updates are optional, maintenance is not. Bodies, houses, relationships all are subject to atrophy. New chapters take effort.

If home maintenance is proving to be a burden, perhaps it’s time for a new type of home. Proactivity will be your friend here. Updating, downsizing, upsizing and even moving – just like weight loss or relationship counseling – will not be easier later.

Earlier this year, I sold possibly the cutest home I have seen. It was not new, and it was not expensive. It was carefully, lovingly maintained and updated. Its frayed edges were embraced by its owners, and their efforts paid off handsomely when they sold it. More importantly, it paid off handsomely for them as they enjoyed their life there. That is what a win-win looks like.

It’s hard to notice the atrophy right before our eyes. I am most certainly not suggesting major updates prior to a sale. I am suggesting that keeping up with maintenance and investing in some improvements are a good business and lifestyle decision.

In lieu of those pop-up pictures, consider inviting a new set of eyes to help you see the state of your home.