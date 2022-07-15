ATC's First Flight Festival begins Thursday

What does it take to put on Angels Theatre Company's First Flight Festival? Thirteen plays, 12 playwrights, 11 directors, 32 actors, five production folks and a lot of tricky scheduling.

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, First Flight Festival will be back in person and back in the Studio Theatre at UNL’s Temple Building. All the plays are new original short plays or monologues written by members of the Angels Playwriting Collective.

Playwrights featured in this year’s festival are Robin Buckallew, Cecilia Burkhart, John Burkhart, Jillian Carter, D. Chapelle, Tye Chapelle, Joseph Harper, Linda Howard Cooke, Judy Rae, Charisa Ramsey and Tyler Rinne.

“It’s so important for local playwrights to be able to see their work produced,” said producer Kathy Disney. “Our festival not only gives them a chance to see their work on stage, but also gives the playwright a chance to work closely with the directors, often sitting in on table readings and attending rehearsals. The primacy of the playwright is not something seen in every theatre festival, and we are proud to do that here.”

Flight A of First Flight Festival will take place Thursday through Saturday, July 21-23, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 24, at 2 p.m. Flight B is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 31, at 2 p.m. All performances will be in the Studio Theatre on the first floor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Temple Building, 1209 R St.

Admission is $20 per flight, or a festival pass (both flights) can be purchased for $35. Tickets are available at the door or at https://ATCFirstFlight2022.eventbrite.com.