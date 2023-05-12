Gurukul Center for Indian Arts members perform an Indian dance at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration on April 30 at the Lancaster Event Center. More than 1,300 people were entertained by 11 cultural performance groups, 11 display tables with cultural demonstrations, 26 tables reserved by local organizations with information about services and programs for new arrivals and people searching for help, tasting of diverse foods and more. Watch for additional details and photos in the June L Magazine, which will distributed Sunday, May 21.