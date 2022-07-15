Artwork by students opens at Kiechel Fine Art

"Future Tense," an exhibition curated by Aaron Holz that showcases artwork from undergraduate and graduate students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's School of Art, Art History and Design, opened Friday in the first floor gallery at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

Works include original drawings, paintings, prints, sculpture and light installations that will be on display through Aug. 31.

The exhibition features artwork by Maddie Aunger, Sarah Jentsch, Courtney Kuehn, Max Henderson, Andy Bissonnette, Casey Beck, Amber Boris, Christy Aggens, Carli Antes, Chloe Iossi, Pablo Souto, Tom Bolin, Javier Rivera, Caitlin Hoppe, Mya Levitch, Chastity Hyman, Julia Leggent, Gannen Ingalls, Luci Packard, Nancy Nguyen, Cicely Pickel and Gretchen Larsen.

Gallery hours are Monday by appointment, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (First Fridays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.

For more information, visit kiechelart.com, call 402-420-9553 or see the Kiechel Fine Art Facebook page.