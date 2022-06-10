Artwork by Koziol, Mawson at County-City Exhibition Gallery

Artwork by Mary Koziol and Steve Mawson is on display at the County-City Exhibition Gallery through Aug. 26.

"Afternoon Dreams," the paintings of Koziol, reflect growing up in a rural setting and, as a student of nature on the Great Plains, the diverse animal and plant life that have made a profound and lasting impression.

“I felt endlessly inspired by the vast landscape and how it could be permanently affected by powerful weather patterns,” said Koziol.

Each fresh canvas or panel is an invitation to examine the relationships between our natural world and the organized, sometimes chaotic society in which we live.

“Through my work, I find a way to visually and emotionally organize what I experience in my surroundings and see in my imagination,” Koziol added.

Mawson’s, "Woodturnings from the Heartland" were inspired by Native American-style woven baskets. Mawson continually searches for new designs and researches different style baskets from different tribes. Most pieces are made from kiln-dried hard maple shaped on a wood lathe. Coloring is done with India ink and a burning pen that replicate stitch marks on a real basket. In this labor-intensive artform, each piece takes many hours to complete; approximately 75 hours are required for a 12-inch basket.

The County-City Exhibition Gallery is located on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

