Arts for the Soul to feature soprano Jelencovich

The Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series will feature soprano Lauren Jelencovich in its first concert of the 2022-2023 season at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Jelencovich has garnered acclaim for her portrayals of opera and musical theater roles throughout the United States and abroad. She is currently on a world tour with Yanni as his featured vocalist, and recently returned from Egypt, India, South America, China, Thailand, Russia and Dubai among, other countries.

She is featured on Yanni's album "Inspirato." Additionally, she performed at the famed El Morro in Puerto Rico to sold-out audiences with Yanni to film and record the live DVD/CD and PBS special “Yanni: Live at El Morro!” Jelencovich is also on Yanni’s other PBS specials, "Yanni: World without Borders” and “The Dream Concert,” which were filmed and performed in front of the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.

A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music (MSM), Jelencovich made her debut Off-Broadway in the world premiere of "The Music Teacher" by Wallace and Allen Shawn, and made her debut at Forestburgh Playhouse playing the lead role of Teddy Stern in the 1950s hit musical "Wish You Were Here."

A deeply passionate artist, Jelencovich is equally at home in Broadway, pop and classical music. She recorded her first album at the age of 16, teaming up with Grammy award-winning writer/producer Dave Merenda. Her second CD is self-titled and features an original song called “Wildest Dreams.” She is currently writing and working on a new album.

For tickets or more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037 or visit https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/.

It is highly encouraged that audience members be fully vaccinated. At this time masks are optional.