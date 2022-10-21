Arts for the Soul presents Seraph Brass Nov. 3

The Arts for the Soul music and fine arts series will present the Seraph Brass Quintet in concert at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Winners of the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music, Seraph Brass is a dynamic ensemble drawing from a roster of America’s top brass players. Performing primarily as a quintet/sextet, Seraph Brass also performs as a larger 10-piece ensemble.

Committed to engaging audiences with captivating programming, Seraph Brass presents a diverse repertoire that includes original transcriptions, newly commissioned works and well-known classics.

Seraph Brass released its debut studio album, Asteria, on Summit Records in January 2018, winning a Silver Medal Global Music Award. Seraph Brass is in residency at the Walton Art Center’s Artosphere Festival, alongside the Dover Quartet, in the festival orchestra.

The group has toured extensively throughout the United States, China, Mexico and Europe.

Ticket prices are: adults $20, seniors (62 and over) $15, students $5, and youth 12 and under free. For tickets or more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037 or go to https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/.