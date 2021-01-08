Arts for the Soul concert to feature Yumi Kurosawa

The Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series will feature Japanese koto virtuoso Yumi Kurosawa in a free, virtual concert event Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Viewers can experience Kurosawa live at the scheduled time on the Arts for the Soul Facebook page or at http://fpclincoln.org/. You can also watch the video for one week afterward on the website.

An award-winning koto star from a young age, Yumi Kurosawa is one of today's leading soloists on Japan's national instrument. Her solo repertoire includes classical Japanese compositions, as well as her own innovative and enchanting original works.

The koto is a plucked string instrument with movable bridges that has been popular in Japan for centuries. In addition to performing on the instrument, Kurosawa will demonstrate how the koto is played, explaining this instrument that many people in the U.S. may not know a great deal about.

Born in Morioka, Japan, Kurosawa began her koto studies at age 3, going on to win first prize at the National Japanese Koto Competition for students in 1989 and 1992.

Since relocating to the U.S., she has played on such stages as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Apollo Theater and the Blue Note.