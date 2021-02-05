Arts for the Soul concert to feature Hannah Huston

The Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series will feature vocalist Hannah Huston in a free, virtual and in-person concert event Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in collaboration with the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Viewers can experience Huston live at the scheduled time on the Arts for the Soul Facebook page or at http://fpclincoln.org/. You can also watch the video for one week afterward on the website.

A native of Grand Island, former Lincoln preschool teacher Huston first made her mark on the music world by making it to the finals of the TV show "The Voice" in 2016, and from there launched a successful singing career. In 2019, Huston released her first single, "Never Getting Over You," and followed up with another single, “Something to Believe In,” in April 2020. Her performance will feature some fan favorites along with new singles (some unreleased).

Both the livestream and the in-person concert are free, but a ticket is required for the in-person event at the Lied Center (seating is limited). For the livestream, you can watch on either the Arts for the Soul or Lied Center webpages or Facebook pages.

