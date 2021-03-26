 Skip to main content
Artists welcome spring at NSOB show in April
Artists welcome spring at NSOB show in April

Deb Eagan

Deb Eagan holds one of her latest paintings. More of her work is displayed at the Nebraska State Office Building in April.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Six artists will exhibit “Spring has Come” at the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in April.

The show will include a diverse collection of subjects, media and styles.

Suxan Anderson explores the beauty of nature, especially trees and leaves, using a unique combination of materials.

Sandie Caradori creates images full of color, texture and pattern using the pouring technique.

Kelsey Dooley uses a variety of techniques to develop abstract imagery that vibrates with action.

Deb Eagan paints representations of people, animals, landscapes and still life objects, while exploring all the qualities and colors paint can offer.

Ronnie Reid builds digital images that explore almost every imaginable topic from nostalgia to abstract images to space.

Sharon Sykes assembles steampunk creations from other people’s junk in amazing displays of imagination.

Masks are required. For more information on the show or to make purchases, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

