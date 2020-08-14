Artists sought for 2020 historic poster project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People will remember the year 2020 for many reasons -- a year of challenges, resilience and change.

To capture the events structuring this historic year, History Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council are seeking artists for the new project, “Historic Posters Reimagined, 2020 History in the Making.”

Artists are invited to create posters to address today’s themes, including but not limited to COVID-19, economic hardship, equality, racial injustice and voter participation. Posters might encourage safe practices, social change, community investment, racial equity, mutual aid, empathy and compassion, and more.

History Nebraska hopes this project will artistically record and increase reflection on 2020 as a year of history in the making.

“Nebraska has a long history of circulating posters that encourage social change,” says Jessica Strube, project lead for History Nebraska. “In the spirit of past poster campaigns, we want to see what today’s artists create for positive public action.”

The Nebraska Arts Council hopes artists will see this as an opportunity to inspire and help others with their designs about contemporary issues.