Artists sought for 2020 historic poster project

People will remember the year 2020 for many reasons -- a year of challenges, resilience and change.
To capture the events structuring this historic year, History Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council are seeking artists for the new project, “Historic Posters Reimagined, 2020 History in the Making.”
Artists are invited to create posters to address today’s themes, including but not limited to COVID-19, economic hardship, equality, racial injustice and voter participation. Posters might encourage safe practices, social change, community investment, racial equity, mutual aid, empathy and compassion, and more.
History Nebraska hopes this project will artistically record and increase reflection on 2020 as a year of history in the making.
“Nebraska has a long history of circulating posters that encourage social change,” says Jessica Strube, project lead for History Nebraska. “In the spirit of past poster campaigns, we want to see what today’s artists create for positive public action.”
The Nebraska Arts Council hopes artists will see this as an opportunity to inspire and help others with their designs about contemporary issues.
“Artists interpret the world visually. We can’t wait to see how they use those skills for this project,” says Meagan Dion, project lead for the Nebraska Arts Council.
Artists have until Monday, Aug. 17 to respond to the request for qualifications, which can be found at history.nebraska.gov/posterproject. A Selection Committee will select 10 Nebraska artists to create one 11- by 17-inch poster each to represent a message relevant to 2020 experiences inspired by the design qualities of historic posters. Nebraska artists age 18 and up are eligible to submit their qualifications.
The poster should not reference specific political parties or candidates. Poster messaging should not use derogatory or offensive language or imagery. History Nebraska will retain one print for its collection, mount an online exhibition of the new posters, and may use the posters in future History Nebraska exhibitions.
About History Nebraska
History Nebraska collects, preserves and shares Nebraska’s history for all people. It operates the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln and historic sites around the state including Chimney Rock National Historic Site, Fort Robinson History Center, Neligh Mill State Historic Site, Thomas Kennard State Historic Site, Sen. George Norris State Historic Site, John Neihardt State Historic Site and over 500 historical markers placed across Nebraska.
History Nebraska administers the State Archives and Library, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center, the Office of the State Archeologist, publishes Nebraska History Magazine and books, and is responsible for administration of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission.
For more information, go to history.nebraska.gov and follow History Nebraska on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About the Nebraska Arts Council
The Nebraska Arts Council (NAC), a state agency, provides grants, services and special initiatives that help sustain and promote the arts throughout Nebraska. NAC is supported by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Nebraska Legislature and National Endowment for the Arts.
