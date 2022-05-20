Artists: Now is the time to apply to County-City Exhibition Gallery

The County-City Building, located in Lincoln at 555 S. 10th St. and managed by the Public Building Commission, seeks two and three-dimensional artwork created by Nebraska artists for its 2022-23 exhibition season.

Located on the first floor, this venue will display four three-month exhibitions in one year. In addition, each exhibition will include a First Friday opening reception. Artists will receive 100% of the amount of their sales.

Artists will be selected by a jury consisting of the exhibition director, a Lincoln City Council member and an employee of the mayor’s office. Nebraska artists may apply by submitting a thumb drive of 10 representative images and an accompanying list of titles, sizes and mediums by June 1 to: Liz Shea-McCoy, Exhibition Director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68502.

Questions? Call (402) 430-5923 or email lizwshea@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0