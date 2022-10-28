‘Artists Creating Joy’ opens Friday at Noyes

Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., will open its November Focus show, “Artists Creating Joy,” with work by two Noyes members and seven guest artists from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

The exhibit will feature a wide variety of media and styles. The opening and brief artist talks will be livestreamed on the Noyes Gallery’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 25.

Lynette Fast, who curated the show, will exhibit mixed-media paintings and jewelry. Fast enjoys experimenting with both two- and three-dimensional media. A retired art educator, she continues learning in addition to creating and teaching workshops and private students.

Joining Fast in the show are: Jan Garvin (mixed media), Angela Kent (pottery), Peggy Alloway (painting, jewelry, glass), Madeline Kivett (painting), Kirk Kuenzi (cartoonist), Debbie Martin (watercolor), Chy Riggs (graphic art) and Donna Justzen (watercolor and pastels).

An opportunity to have your own caricature drawn by Kuenzi will be available during opening events on First and Third Fridays, some Saturdays and by special arrangement through the gallery.

In addition, on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Union College students taught by Julia Noyes will exhibit their watercolor and oil paintings.