'Artists Choosing Artists' show opens Friday at Burkholder

The “Artists Choosing Artists” show will celebrate the talents of new, upcoming and old friends in January at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

An opening reception is planned from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The shows on display can be seen all month in person during gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. The gallery is open by appointment only on Tuesdays. To schedule a visit, call 402-477-3305.