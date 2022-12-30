 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Artists Choosing Artists' show opens Friday at Burkholder

'Missing Him Still' by Christy Kosmicki, photograph on metal

"Missing Him Still" by Christy Kosmicki, photograph on metal, will be part of the "Artists Choosing Artists" show at the Burkholder Project.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BURKHOLDER PROJECT

The “Artists Choosing Artists” show will celebrate the talents of new, upcoming and old friends in January at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

An opening reception is planned from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The shows on display can be seen all month in person during gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. The gallery is open by appointment only on Tuesdays. To schedule a visit, call 402-477-3305.

For additional information on current shows, visit www.burkholderproject.com.

