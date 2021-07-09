Artists bring nature to life at July NSOB show

The work of six artists from the Noyes Art Gallery focuses on the flora, fauna and colors of nature, now through July 30 during regular business hours in the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South.

Sandie Caradori reflects the textures and colors of nature with her abstract pour paintings.

Maryellen Fulton captures the magic of nature in her colored pencil drawings.

Janna Harsch renders beautiful depictions of horses and their habitat on a variety of surfaces.

Layne Mills paints gorgeous bouquets in oils.

Angi Stilwell uses digital transformation and mixed media to create images and objects reflecting human experience.

Lorena Wachendorf uses a unique touch with colored pencils that helps her study people and their relationships, as well as our history.

For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

