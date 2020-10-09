Artist Borzekofski offers pastels class Oct. 17

Local artist Rob Borzekofski will teach a class on drawing with pastels Saturday, Oct. 17.

Borzekofski creates stunning pastel landscapes, often drawn in the open air. His class at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., offers a one-day introduction to working with pastels from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To sign up, call the Noyes Gallery at 402-475-1061. If you bring your own materials, the cost is $45; if you need materials supplied, the cost is $65. You also need to bring a face mask and supply your own lunch.

Class size is limited to six people to maintain social distancing. Students will work on still life studies as well as landscapes. Bring your own photos to work from or work with the images used during the demonstrations.

Participants are encouraged to explore the gallery during class breaks. You can also visit the artist websites and follow Noyes’ Facebook and Instagram pages to see their work. Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

