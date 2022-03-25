 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artist applications to County-City Gallery due June 1

The County-City Building, located at 555 S. 10th St. and managed by the Public Building Commission, seeks two- and three-dimensional artwork, created by Nebraska artists, for its 2022-23 exhibition season.

Located on the first floor of the County-City Building, this public art venue will display four three-month exhibitions over the course of one year. In addition, each exhibition will include a First Friday opening reception. Artists will receive 100% of their sales.

Artists will be selected by a jury consisting of the exhibition director, a member of the Lincoln City Council and an employee of the mayor’s office.

Nebraska artists may apply by submitting a thumb drive with 10 representative images and an accompanying list of titles, sizes and mediums to: Liz Shea-McCoy, Exhibition Director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68502. The application deadline is June 1.

Questions? Call 402-430-5923 or email lizwshea@gmail.com.

