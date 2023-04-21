The County-City Exhibition Gallery, located on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., and managed by the Public Building Commission, seeks two- and three-dimensional work created by Nebraska artists for its 2023-24 exhibition season beginning in September.

The gallery offers artists a three-month exhibition. Each exhibition will include a First Friday opening reception, and artists will receive 100% of their sales.

Artists will be selected by a jury consisting of the exhibition director, a Lincoln City Council member and a Mayor’s office employee.

Nebraska artists may apply by submitting a thumb drive of up to 10 representative images and an accompanying list of titles, sizes and mediums by June 10 to: Liz Shea-McCoy, Exhibition Director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68502. Direct questions to Shea-McCoy at 402-430-5923 or lizwshea@gmail.com.