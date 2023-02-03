Lux Center for the Arts presents “VIS,” the third solo exhibition by Artie Mack, Lux’s Creative in Community Artist-in-Residence, on display today through April 8.

“VIS” (pronounced vis or wee-reys) is a collaborative form of self-expression representing another Mack experience that uses multiple visual art mediums and overlapping current themes, such as Black identity and deaf culture, to explore the intersectional human experience. VIS allows viewers to shift focus from visual art and textual stories to exploring ways they can promote visibility and influence change within their communities through sign language.

Mack is a Nebraska-born artist and lifetime researcher of endless topics. This exhibition encompasses 2D print, acrylics and mixed media, and explores a variety of themes ranging from abstract and fantasy to Black, deaf visibility and cultural awareness.

Born Arthur Clayton McWilliams IV in Lincoln, Mack graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and double minored in Art and Ethnic Studies.

For more information on this exhibition, additional works by Mack or other queries about the exhibitions program at the LUX, contact Haley Shaw, director of exhibitions, at 402-466-8692 or haley@luxcenter.org.