We were all standing in the living room, next to a wall of windows with a great view. It was me, Mr. Buyer and Mrs. Buyer. But we weren’t looking at the view. We were looking at the three photos on the wall. Mrs. Buyer asks, “Do you think they meant to hang the photos this way?” Mr. Buyer, “I don’t think so, but I’m not sure …”

These three framed photos, grouped on the wall, were all the same size, and the far right photo was lower by about an inch or so. The buyers weren’t trying to be picky, and how the art was hung had no bearing on whether they liked the home. But in retrospect, mis-hung art was an interesting thing to catch the buyers’ eyes. Perhaps it was because everything else was so meticulous.

I was out with another buyer. This time I found the buyer staring at the living room pictures and such.

The pictures weren’t hung thoughtfully, but randomly across the long living room wall. No, it wasn’t very attractive. This time, my buyer commented on the political messages. He said, “This isn’t my belief. I don’t know if I want to buy a home from someone with this political view.” I don’t know if the buyer was serious, but it did give him pause and enough pause to make a comment. Of course, this shouldn’t matter to a buyer, but what if it did?

It’s a difficult line to walk, sometimes. For a seller, you live in the home, and your things make it home.

Yet the buyer has to see themselves in the home. And often, it’s interesting what will trigger one buyer’s reaction and not another. If you’re selling, look at your home from a potential buyer’s eye. Make it neutral enough so the buyer can envision themselves living there, with their things. Prepack some of your special things so buyers aren’t standing in your living room asking, “What were they thinking?”

You only get one chance to make a first impression.

