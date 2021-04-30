Art celebrates nature at NSOB show in May

Seven artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will display work, much of it inspired by nature, at the Nebraska State Office Building lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in May.

The show will include a variety of media and styles.

Kathy Cartier creates images layered with the textures and colors of fabric, and she’s inspired by a variety of subjects.

Peggy Alloway paints landscapes inspired by the view outside her window as well as her travels.

Sarah O’Brien’s abstract paintings celebrate light and color with the occasional word.

Bob Egan captures striking images of nature through black-and-white photography.

Shailee Curin creates mixed media portraits of wildlife – everything from lions to rabbits.

Karen Thurlow paints ethereal spaces drawn from real places and bathed in light, texture and pattern.

Joni Brown explores the beauty of flora and fauna in her colorful paintings, with the occasional appearance of a magical creature.

Get a new perspective on the natural world with art at the Nebraska State Office Building. Masks required. For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

