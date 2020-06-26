Are you moving?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It would be great if all the best jobs were in your backyard, but sometimes the position you really want is hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away.

Here are some things to consider, and given all the aspects of your life that can be affected, it is a decision that must be taken seriously. Then again, the axiom “No risk, no reward” rings true in the practice of job relocation.

Here are questions from Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate to ask yourself before making a decision:

* Have I done my homework on the new city, the new job, and the new company? The more you know about the job, company and the new city, the more educated your decision and the less stressful the choice. Make a list of pros and cons. Ask informed questions, be sure to completely understand the position and meet your coworkers and new boss at least twice at their office. Tour the new workplace, and get a sense of the environment and culture.

* Does the position offer growth? Try to determine if the position offers sufficient upward mobility. Not just your position now, but once you are onboard as well.