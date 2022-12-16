Are you moving?

It would be great if all the best jobs were in your backyard, but sometimes the position you really want is hundreds if not thousands of miles away.

Here are some things to consider, and given all the aspects of your life that can be affected, it is a decision that must be taken seriously. Then again, the axiom “No risk-no reward” rings true in the practice of job relocation. Here are questions from Coldwell Banker NHS Relocation to ask yourself before making a decision:

1. Have I done my homework on the new city, job and company? The more you know about the job, company and the new city, the more educated your decision and the less stressful the choice. Make a pros and cons list. Ask informed questions – be sure to completely understand the position, and meet your co-workers and new boss at least twice at their office. Tour the new workplace; get a sense of the environment and culture.

2. Does the position offer growth? Try to determine if the position offers sufficient upward mobility. Not just your position now, but once you are onboard as well.

3. Is the salary desirable, and is it adjusted to the cost of living in the new city? The rule of thumb is 10-20% more than your current salary when changing jobs in the same city; however, when relocating you can be a little more aggressive.

4. Does the new metro area have a strong employment market? It is important to be relatively assured that you would be marketable in the new city and happy to stay there if things fall apart.

5. Have I discussed and negotiated a moving allowance? This is an important piece with lots of tax liabilities if you are not careful. Do you have home sale assistance, home purchase assistance, do you get a lump sum, temp housing, is it taxable?

