Arbor Day tree planting at Wyuka set for Friday

Wyuka Cemetery was chartered in 1869, just two years after Nebraska gained statehood. Just three years later, Nebraskans planted 1 million trees on the first Arbor Day. To keep that tradition alive, the Wyuka Historical Foundation will commemorate the 150th Arbor Day by planting two blue spruces.

Wyuka’s 90-plus acre urban forest contains over 2,100 trees, including 57 species, and several of its oldest trees date to the historic cemetery’s inception. Over the past century and a half, these trees have been impacted by Dutch elm disease, pine nematode wilt, emerald ash borer, windstorms and drought.

A recent inventory of that forest placed its tree value at about $5.5 million.

Plantings on Arbor Day 2022 mark the beginning of a renewed emphasis on trees for shade, wind protection and the beauty they provide as a setting for burials and remembrance visits. Plans are being made to move Wyuka Cemetery toward its bicentennial in 2069 by diversifying its species mix from 57 to 90 and creating and reinforcing cemetery perimeter screens.

A brief ceremony and tree planting by the Wyuka Historical Foundation will take place just west of the Vine Street gate at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 29. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Richard K.Sutton at rsutton131@gmail.com or 402-309-0341.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0