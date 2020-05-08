Apply by May 11 for summer YCC jobs at Homestead Monument

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Homestead National Monument of America is now accepting applications for the summer 2020 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). The YCC is a summer employment program for young men and women, ages 15-18, who work and learn together in projects that further the development and conservation of the natural and cultural resources of the United States.

YCC enrollees will work together and individually to accomplish conservation and maintenance work at Homestead National Monument of America.

This eight-week program is expected to begin on Monday, June 1. Enrollees must have a desire to work in the outdoors. Proposed projects for the 2020 summer include trail work, building fences, working in native prairie, general maintenance and assisting with painting.

YCC enrollees must be at least 15 years of age and cannot reach age 19 during the employment term; be a permanent resident of the U.S. or its territories or possessions; have a Social Security number or have applied to obtain one; and have a banking account. Enrollees must provide the proper type of work clothing, which will include long pants and work shoes.