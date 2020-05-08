Apply by May 11 for summer YCC jobs at Homestead Monument

Homestead National Monument of America is now accepting applications for the summer 2020 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). The YCC is a summer employment program for young men and women, ages 15-18, who work and learn together in projects that further the development and conservation of the natural and cultural resources of the United States.
YCC enrollees will work together and individually to accomplish conservation and maintenance work at Homestead National Monument of America.
This eight-week program is expected to begin on Monday, June 1. Enrollees must have a desire to work in the outdoors. Proposed projects for the 2020 summer include trail work, building fences, working in native prairie, general maintenance and assisting with painting.
YCC enrollees must be at least 15 years of age and cannot reach age 19 during the employment term; be a permanent resident of the U.S. or its territories or possessions; have a Social Security number or have applied to obtain one; and have a banking account. Enrollees must provide the proper type of work clothing, which will include long pants and work shoes.
Enrollees will be paid the federal minimum wage of $9 per hour and work 40 hours each week. Interested persons may request an application by calling Homestead National Monument between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have an application mailed or emailed. Applications can also be found online at https://bit.ly/2A27RZH.
Completed applications must be returned using email or mail (or postmarked) by May 11, 2020 to Homestead National Monument of America, 8523 West State Highway 4, Beatrice, NE 68310 or emailed to brandy_steelman@nps.gov. Selections are expected to be made by Monday, May 18.
Keep up with Homestead National Monument's schedule of events planned for 2020 by following it on Twitter (HomesteadNM) and Facebook (Homestead National Monument of America).
Homestead National Monument is a unit of the National Park Service located four miles west of Beatrice. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge. For additional information, call 402-223-3514 or visit nps.gov/home/index.htm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!