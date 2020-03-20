Applications sought for Young Artist Competition

The Lincoln Municipal Band is accepting applications for the annual Young Artist competition.

Formed over 100 years ago, the Lincoln Municipal Band is not only the oldest professional music ensemble in the state, but the only one of its kind. The Lincoln Municipal Band performs a series of free concerts each summer at Antelope Park featuring music from classic and contemporary films, marches and traditional concert band music.

The annual Young Artist award is named in honor of John Shildneck, a longtime conductor of the band. Each year, one exceptional young musician is chosen by audition to perform as the featured soloist with the Lincoln Municipal Band at its first summer concert in July.

The competition is open to musicians from middle school age and older who have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before July 5, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following instruments are eligible: woodwinds, brass, percussion, strings and voice. Candidates must be a resident of Nebraska or currently studying with a Nebraska teacher.

Applicants should be advised that their choice of literature may impact the results of the competition. There is limited rehearsal time, and the selection should reflect both the audience and the setting.