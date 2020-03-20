Applications sought for Young Artist Competition

The Lincoln Municipal Band is accepting applications for the annual Young Artist competition.
Formed over 100 years ago, the Lincoln Municipal Band is not only the oldest professional music ensemble in the state, but the only one of its kind. The Lincoln Municipal Band performs a series of free concerts each summer at Antelope Park featuring music from classic and contemporary films, marches and traditional concert band music.
The annual Young Artist award is named in honor of John Shildneck, a longtime conductor of the band. Each year, one exceptional young musician is chosen by audition to perform as the featured soloist with the Lincoln Municipal Band at its first summer concert in July.
The competition is open to musicians from middle school age and older who have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before July 5, 2020.
The following instruments are eligible: woodwinds, brass, percussion, strings and voice. Candidates must be a resident of Nebraska or currently studying with a Nebraska teacher.
Applicants should be advised that their choice of literature may impact the results of the competition. There is limited rehearsal time, and the selection should reflect both the audience and the setting.
Lincoln Municipal Band summer concerts are primarily pops concerts performed outdoors without amplification. Appropriate recital literature may not be ideal for a park band concert.
The first-place winner receives $400 and the opportunity to perform with the Lincoln Municipal Band at the July 5 concert. The second-place winner receives $100. The first-place winner must be available for a morning rehearsal on July 5 as well as the evening concert the same day.
To apply, go to https://bit.ly/3a0P4uJ to download an application form. This form should accompany your recorded audition in either mp3 or CD format, as well as a $5 application fee. The deadline is April 8, 2020.