Applications due March 22 for LSO's Young Artist Competition

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra invites young musicians to enter LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition for the opportunity to appear as a featured performer on an LSO concert stream.

To maintain the safest environment for applicants and judges, this year’s competition will take place in a virtual format. Applicants may record a 10-minute solo work or movement of a concerto with an accompanist of their choice and submit an unedited video to LSO for consideration. Video recordings will be judged by a panel of LSO musicians, including Music Director Edward Polochick and Concertmaster Anton Miller.

The winning video submission will be streamed online directly before LSO’s April 23 streamed classical concert. Applications must be submitted by Monday, March 22.

“LSO's Young Artist Competition, reimagined for a virtual space, will provide our winner with a performance prior to one of LSO's classical concerts,” said Barbara Zach Lee, executive director of LSO. “Although they won't be performing with the orchestra, they will receive feedback from a team of orchestra professionals, along with a coaching from Maestro Polochick.”