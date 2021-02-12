Applications due March 22 for LSO's Young Artist Competition

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra invites young musicians to enter LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition for the opportunity to appear as a featured performer on an LSO concert stream.
To maintain the safest environment for applicants and judges, this year’s competition will take place in a virtual format. Applicants may record a 10-minute solo work or movement of a concerto with an accompanist of their choice and submit an unedited video to LSO for consideration. Video recordings will be judged by a panel of LSO musicians, including Music Director Edward Polochick and Concertmaster Anton Miller.
The winning video submission will be streamed online directly before LSO’s April 23 streamed classical concert. Applications must be submitted by Monday, March 22.
“LSO's Young Artist Competition, reimagined for a virtual space, will provide our winner with a performance prior to one of LSO's classical concerts,” said Barbara Zach Lee, executive director of LSO. “Although they won't be performing with the orchestra, they will receive feedback from a team of orchestra professionals, along with a coaching from Maestro Polochick.”
To be eligible, musicians must be age 20 or younger on the application’s due date, must play an instrument, must submit an unedited video performance of no more than 10 minutes, and must submit an application with a letter of recommendation.
In addition to appearing on LSO’s April 23 concert stream, the winner will be featured on LSO social media channels where the performance can be heard by an international virtual audience. The winner also receives the title of LSO Young Artist Winner, a private virtual coaching with LSO Music Director Edward Polochick, a $500 cash prize, written feedback from LSO judges and media exposure.
Recent Young Artist Competition winners include Jonah Payne, percussion, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Derek Hwang, cello, from North High School in Sioux City, Iowa; William White, trombone, from UNL; and Isabella Amador, violin, from Millard North High School.
Applications are available online at http://lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition, by contacting the LSO office at 402-476-2211 or by emailing Kaylene Beal at kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com. Submit all completed applications to Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, Attn: Young Artist Competition, 233 S. 13th St. Ste. 1702, Lincoln, NE 68508.