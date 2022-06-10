 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Applicants sought for library board vacancy

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) is accepting applications through Wednesday, July 13, to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln City Libraries Board of Trustees.

Members of the seven-member board are appointed by the Lincoln City Council, with the seven-year term running from Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2029. The current board will review the applications and forward its recommendations to the City Council.

Applicants must be Lincoln residents and must attend monthly board meetings and committee meetings as scheduled. Interested individuals should send a letter of interest and a Board Appointment Information Form to library@lincoln.ne.gov or mail to “Candidate Search,” Lincoln City Libraries, 136 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

The Board Appointment Information Form and more information on LCL are available at lincolnlibraries.org or by contacting LCL at 402-441-8512.

