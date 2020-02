The Lincoln Coin Club's annual Coin Show -- reputed to be the largest coin show in Nebraska -- will take place Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Sesostris Shrine Center, 1050 Saltillo Road.

The show will include 32 tables of coin bullion, old paper money, educational information, 20 dealers and a raffle. Free coins will be offered to kids age 14 and under.

Free admission and parking. For more details, contact Barry Nowak at 402-261-4938.