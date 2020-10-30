 Skip to main content
Annette Murrell Trio to perform online Friday
Annette Murrell

The Capital Jazz Society will present an online-only concert featuring the Annette Murrell Quartet, livestreamed from Chez Sodo in Lincoln, on Friday, Nov. 6 from 8-9:30 p.m.

You can see the concert on the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

