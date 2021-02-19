Ann Chang to play Mozart with LSO Friday

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will present Ann Chang Plays Mozart at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

Join LSO and guest conductor Delta David Gier, director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, for an evening of works by composers Mozart and Strauss. After Mozart's playful—and instantly recognizable—Eine kleine Nachtmusik, LSO will spotlight its woodwind and brass sections on Richard Strauss' Serenade for 13 Winds.

To close the evening, Lincoln's own Ann Chang will take the stage to perform Mozart's turbulent Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor.

Chang is executive director of Salt Creek Ballet in Chicago. She is also the founder of Act3 Arts Consulting LLC and, until recently, was artistic director of the Lied Center for Performing Arts—an executive role she served for 12 years.

Chang is a Fulbright scholar specializing in classic performance practice. She held the positions of associate professor of practice (piano) for over 24 years and director of the Career Development-Music Entrepreneurship program at the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music. She was founder and director of the award-winning Meadowlark Music Festival, and a former TEDx and TEDwomen speaker.

For more information and tickets, see lincolnsymphony.com.

