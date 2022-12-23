Animal Control issues cold weather reminders for pet owners

Lincoln Animal Control reminds pet owners that extreme cold can pose serious health risks to pets if they’re left outside for extended time periods.

The following guidelines help people protect their animals as the temperature drops:

Warm shelter – Outside dogs must have well-insulated doghouses that have deep, clean bedding and are free from drafts. Animal Control requires outdoor shelters to include four walls, a roof and a floor. Straw is recommended for bedding material in a doghouse.

Extra food – Staying warm requires extra calories. Pets may need more food if kept outdoors for the winter, or less food if brought inside for the winter. Talk to your veterinarian about your pet’s nutrition needs.

Check water bowls – Always provide fresh, clean water for your pets. In cold weather, it’s essential to keep their water clear of ice. Animal Control recommends using heated water bowls.

Use a leash – Never let your dog off the leash on snow or ice, especially during a snowstorm. Dogs can lose their scent and easily become lost. Because more dogs are lost in the winter than during any other season, make sure they always wear ID tags, especially license tags.

Remove snow near fences – Remove snow that is piled high next to fences. It can provide a boost for your dog to jump over and become lost.

Protect paws – Ice-melting chemicals can irritate and burn the pads of your pet’s feet. Don’t allow your pet to lick its feet after it has walked outdoors. Use a damp towel to wipe off its feet and underside.

Keep antifreeze out of reach – Antifreeze tastes sweet to pets and is poisonous if consumed. Should a pet ingest any amount of it, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Healthy coat – Keep your pet’s coat well-groomed during the winter. Matted fur will not properly protect your pet from the cold.

Frostbite? Call a vet – If you suspect your pet has frostbite, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Check your vehicle – In a search to keep warm outdoors, cats often take refuge next to a warm car engine or tire. To alert an animal that may be in your vehicle, slap the hood and honk the horn before starting your car.

Don’t leave pets in cars – Don’t let your dog ride in the back of a pickup truck and never leave your pet in a car during cold weather.

Use caution around fireplaces/space heaters – Keep a fire screen around fireplaces and wood burning stoves. Space heaters pose a triple threat – your pet may chew the cord, burn itself on the heater, or knock it over and cause a fire.

Remember, if it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s probably too cold for pets too. If you’re concerned about an animal out in the cold, call Animal Control at 402-441-7900.