Animal Blessing Sunday at First-Plymouth Church

First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, will offer an Animal Blessing as part of its 11:59 a.m. worship service Sunday, June 12.
This service is free and open to the public with all faiths welcome. All well-behaved animals on leashes or in crates or cages are welcomed inside the sanctuary. Following the service, outside in the courtyard the clergy will offer an individual blessing. A blessing will also be given to photos of pets not present.
A freewill offering will be collected to help retire the medical debt of family pets within the Lincoln community.
For more information, call 402-476-7565 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.