 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Animal Blessing Sunday at First-Plymouth Church

  • 0
Rev. Barb Smisek pet blessing

Retired Rev. Barb Smisek administers a pet blessing at First-Plymouth Congregational Church.

 COURTESY PHOTO

First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, will offer an Animal Blessing as part of its 11:59 a.m. worship service Sunday, June 12.

This service is free and open to the public with all faiths welcome. All well-behaved animals on leashes or in crates or cages are welcomed inside the sanctuary. Following the service, outside in the courtyard the clergy will offer an individual blessing. A blessing will also be given to photos of pets not present.

A freewill offering will be collected to help retire the medical debt of family pets within the Lincoln community.

For more information, call 402-476-7565 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State of residential real estate

State of residential real estate

In Lincoln right now, only 145 available existing homes are for sale. That number is up from 86 at the beginning of April, but still very low,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News