Angie Muhleisen to address downtown Rotary May 12

Lincoln’s Union Bank & Trust garnered national recognition for its rapid response to the Federal Paycheck Protection Program enacted by Congress in March. At the May 12 meeting of Lincoln’s Rotary 14, Angie Muhleisen, UBT CEO and president, and T.J. Casady, vice president, will share how the bank employees, working from home, were able to be among the top banks in the country helping small businesses remain viable and maintain their payroll obligations.

“Typically we’d be meeting at the Nebraska Club,” noted Rotary President Mailani Veney. “But, on May 12, we’ll still be meeting virtually, and we invite the people of Lincoln and Nebraska to help us celebrate this phenomenal accomplishment by Union Bank.”

Several members of the UBT staff are members of Rotary 14, one of the largest Rotary clubs in the world. The meeting will be shared live on the club’s Zoom platform. A link will be on the club's home page at rotary14.org.

Even before Congress enacted the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, UBT’s team began to prepare to administer the program. Working from laundry rooms, basements and home offices, staff members spent hours planning, writing software, clarifying government regulations real-time, communicating with customers and eventually processing and funding loans for over 2,000 businesses.

Since the Rotary meeting will be online, Veney has extended a welcome to anyone to connect and participate. The meeting will begin at noon Tuesday, May 12. A link to the online meeting can be found at rotary14.org.

