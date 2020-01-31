You are the owner of this article.
Angels Theatre staged reading Feb. 2
Next up in the Angels Theatre Company’s Salon Reading Series is “Looking for Normal” by Jane Anderson, directed by Deb Miller, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.

This free event offers the public an opportunity to see local actors present a staged reading of a contemporary play. Includes prize drawings and refreshments. For more details, see angelscompany.org.

