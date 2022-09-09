Angels Theatre Company to present ‘Dove’

Angels Theatre Company will present “Dove,” a new play by Lincoln playwright Brigid Amos, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-16, and at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Carson Theater at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

“Dove” tells the story of one family’s struggle to deal with unspeakable tragedy and its aftermath. It is a play about forgiveness, hope and the transcendent bonds between parents and children.

Angels Theatre Company has previously produced work by Amos, including her full-length play “Losing the Ring in the River,” based on the poetry of Marge Saiser, as well as “Bernice’s Birthday,” “Our Daughter Katie” and other short works as part of Angels Theatre Company’s First Flight Festival.

“Dove” stars Brenna Thompson as Effie, Eric Moyer as her husband Grant and Hannah Tewes as their daughter Dove.

“Dove” is directed by Jamie Bullins, associate professor of theatre for the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Timothy W. Scholl, artistic director of Angels Theatre Company, is producing the show. Set design and construction is by Michael Fortkamp, theater technician, Lincoln North Star High School.

Tickets may be purchased at www.liedcenter.org/event/”Dove” or at the Lied Center box office.