Angels Theatre Company names Scholl executive director

The Angels Theatre Company’s board of directors has named Timothy W. Scholl as the company’s executive director.

Scholl served as the interim director during the 2021-22 season. Previously, he served on the ATC board and as board president from 2018-2021.

“Having served as the past board president, we are confident that Timothy will excel in aligning ATC’s operational and artistic focus with the organization’s stated mission and purpose,” said Maribel Cruz, current board president. “Timothy’s vision as a theatre professional is anchored by his vast experience as a director, dramaturg and scholar. With his passion for new play development, script analysis, strange theatre history anecdotes and obscure 18th-century playwrights, he is destined to make a lasting impact on the future of the Angels Theatre Company.”

Scholl is the company’s fourth artistic director. He will continue the organization’s focus in creating, developing and producing new work for Lincoln and the surrounding communities.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to continue the legacy of new play development at Angels Theatre Company, and I look forward to working with our company to expand our offerings and our reputation on the regional and national stage for new work development,” Scholl said.

Most recently, Scholl directed the world premiere production of local playwright Nancy Shank’s “This Mortal Life Also” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Johnny Carson Theater in March. Previously, he also directed the premiere of Brigid Amos’s new work “Losing the Ring in the River” in 2018. Scholl also manages the company’s Salon Reading Series, which focuses on reading new plays on the first Sunday of each month.

Angels Theatre Company presents the Salon Reading Series, Solo Tales & Ales, the First Flight Festival and New Work Development Series each year in addition to productions of new plays. In addition, the Playwriting Collective is an organization within Angels Theatre Company that provides a forum for area playwrights to review and critique new plays in process.

For more information on Angels Theatre Company, visit www.angelscompany.org.

