Andy William and Nebraska All Stars to give free concert

Andy WIlliam and the Nebraska All Stars

Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars will bring Cuban music to the Lied Center for Performing Arts Saturday, Nov. 12. This Lied Live concert was rescheduled from a rained-out Jazz in June performance.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars will give a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

This Lied Live concert was rescheduled from a rained-out Jazz in June performance.

Havana, Cuba, native Andy William assembled a stellar cast of musicians for the birth of this new Afro-Cuban jazz orchestra. Fronted by legendary Havana vocalist Onelio Perez, the group offers different styles of Cuban music and performs tributes to the Buena Vista Social Club of Cuba.

Reserve free in-person or livestream tickets at https://tickets.liedcenter.org.

