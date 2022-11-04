Andy William and Nebraska All Stars to give free concert

Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars will give a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Havana, Cuba, native Andy William assembled a stellar cast of musicians for the birth of this new Afro-Cuban jazz orchestra. Fronted by legendary Havana vocalist Onelio Perez, the group offers different styles of Cuban music and performs tributes to the Buena Vista Social Club of Cuba.